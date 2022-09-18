MC collects Rs 16 lakh property tax in a day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 17

Despite it being a holiday on Saturday, collection centres at the head office and zonal offices of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation remained open for tax collection here. The property tax wing of the MC collected Rs 16 lakh and around 600 property owners paid tax today.

This financial year, a sum of Rs 13.56 crore has been collected as tax so far. There are still 13 days left to get a 10 per cent rebate and the MC is getting a good response from residents.

In the last financial year, the MC had collected about Rs 10 crore in property tax to date.

Meanwhile, as part of the campaign launched by the property tax department against the defaulters, a team in West Zone sealed a mill and a processing unit for not paying property tax for the last 10 years. Besides, when the team reached to seal properties of defaulters, traders paid tax on the spot to avoid the punishment.

