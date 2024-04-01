Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

The property tax wing of Municipal Corporation collected Rs 37.91 crore tax in the 2023-24 financial year that ended today. Despite last day of the financial year being Sunday, the Municipal Corporation today collected Rs 61 lakh tax.

The amount was Rs 4.35 crore more than the collection of property tax in the last financial year. The MC had collected a total property tax of Rs 33.56 crore in the last fiscal.

This fiscal, 1.21 lakh Property Tax Returns (PTR) were filed. However, the Municipal Corporation had set a target of Rs 45 crore property tax this fiscal, but failed to achieve it.

As per surveys, there were more than 3.5 lakh properties in the city. However, the state government exempted the property tax to houses less than 125 square yard, but as per an estimate there would be around 2.5 lakh taxable properties in the city. The property tax wing of MC focuses on the commercial establishments that are major contributors.

A large section of residential property owners reluctant to pay the tax even it is nominal.

“The MC has prepared the data of commercial units and issued thousands of sealing notices to the commercial units. Even the field staff sealed properties to press the defaulters. But there is no such action on residential properties. The number of tax payer residents have been increasing with the awareness. This year, 1.21 lakh owners paid property tax,” said an MC official.

