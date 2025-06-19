DT
PT
MC Commissioner reviews development works in city

MC Commissioner reviews development works in city

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The MC office in Ranjit Nagar area of Amritsar. File
MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh today chaired a meeting with officials from the civic body, Traffic Police, PWD and L&T, the executing company for the Canal Water Supply Project, to review the city’s development works.

The MC Commissioner directed ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur to collaborate with Municipal Corporation officials to remove illegal encroachments from the main roads, ensuring smooth traffic management. PWD officials were instructed to carry out necessary roadworks within the municipal limits.

Aulakh emphasised the importance of maintaining city roads and instructed Project Director Rahul Patel of L&T to complete the repair of roads damaged during the pipeline-laying work under the Canal Water Scheme before the monsoon season. Details were also sought regarding development works carried out on roads allotted by the Municipal Corporation.

The MC Commissioner highlighted the positive impact of appointing nodal officers to oversee road maintenance and clarified that the Municipal Corporation would focus on developing roads under its jurisdiction while the other departments would be responsible for maintaining their respective roads.

The meeting also discussed joint efforts by the Traffic Police and Estate Department to remove illegal encroachments. Officials were directed to ensure that roads dug up by the private company during the water pipeline project are fully repaired before the monsoon arrives to prevent issues during the rainy season.

Additional MC

Commissioner Surinder Singh, Supervising Engineer Sandeep Singh and other officials from various departments attended the meeting.

