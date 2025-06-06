MC Commissioner reviews sanitation, road maintenance work in Amritsar

In two back-to-back meetings on Thursday, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Gulpreeet Singh Aulakh reviewed the city’s sanitation operations and the upkeep of major roads within the municipal limits. Stressing on the urgent need to maintain cleanliness and infrastructure in the city of religious and historical significance, he directed officials concerned to ensure daily efficiency and inter-departmental cooperation.

Advertisement

The first meeting, held with officials from the health and sanitation departments, was called to address concerns over timely garbage lifting and overall cleanliness in the city.

Commissioner Aulakh warned that surprise inspections would be conducted any time. He said all sanitary inspectors and staff must be on high alert to finish waste removal early in the morning. Emphasising on the city’s importance as a destination for lakhs of devotees, tourists and VIPs, he said clean roads and public spaces early in the day reflected directly on the image of the Municipal Corporation. He also directed staff to resolve complaints lodged on the mSeva portal without delay and reminded them that three monitoring officials from the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) were already deployed to oversee sanitation operations across the city.

Advertisement

“Feedback from residents will be taken into account, and any negligence will not be tolerated,” he added.

Later in the day, Commissioner Aulakh chaired a separate review meeting focused on road maintenance and beautification efforts. The meeting included nodal officers assigned to key roads and was also attended by officials from the Public Works Department (PWD). During discussions, it emerged that several major roads fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD, complicating their timely upkeep by the Municipal Corporation. Commissioner Aulakh instructed SDO Tarlochan Singh of the PWD to ensure proper maintenance and development of these roads, including work on street lighting, footpaths, central verges and storm water drains.

Advertisement

Commissioner Aulakh said coordinated functioning among all state departments was crucial for the city’s improvement. He has already issued instructions for timely completion of work on major routes including Airport Road, Tarn Taran Road, Majitha Road and Fatehgarh Churian Road.

The goal, he said, was to uplift the city’s overall aesthetic and infrastructure standards. Aulakh also reiterated that he would personally conduct surprise inspections and closely monitor the condition of roads and sanitation on a daily basis.