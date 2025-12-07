DT
Home / Amritsar / MC deploys 30 new mini tippers for waste collection

MC deploys 30 new mini tippers for waste collection

Officials are considering daily twice-a-day waste lifting to tackle garbage issue

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:38 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
A new garbage collection vehicle being flagged off in Amritsar.
In an effort to streamline the city’s waste management system, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Friday flagged off 30 new mini tippers for door-to-door garbage collection. With these additions, a total of 55 vehicles —30 newly inducted and 25 already in operation — have now been deployed across the city.

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the new fleet will first be stationed in the walled city, after which the remaining vehicles will be diverted to areas with a high frequency of complaints. He said the corporation is exploring the possibility of collecting waste twice a day to curb overflowing garbage points. At present, Amritsar generates nearly 650 metric tonnes of waste daily.

Shergill added that the contractor is paid based on the weight of garbage transported to the dumpsite, a system that incentivises proper collection and timely lifting. Teams from the municipal corporation will also visit wards to raise awareness among residents about the door-to-door system. The awareness drive will begin on Sunday from Ward No. 4, with plans to cover Wards 7 to 8 each day.

Officials said the MC aims to expand the fleet to 350 vehicles in phases to ensure seamless waste collection across the city.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said new vehicles will be added every week. In the first phase, an intensive cleanliness campaign will be carried out in areas around Darbar Sahib and the inner city, which witness heavy footfall from tourists and pilgrims. He said these zones have been prioritised to maintain the city’s heritage character.

