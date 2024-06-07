Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Amritsar, June 6
Amid sweltering heat, the local Municipal Corporation is using cloud machines to keep the surroundings around green covers cool to prevent the plant leaves from wilting. The MC is using these machines on the green cover in various areas, even alongside the road dividers.
MC officials stated that efforts are also being made to clean the air of displaced dust particles which settle on plant leaves. They stated that the dust settled on leaves increases the effect of heat on plants which forces them to go dry and change colour.
MC officials stated that efforts are being made to protect green cover in the city using various methods. They stated that due to dry and hot conditions for the past many weeks, the watering needs of plants have increased.
