Home / Amritsar / MC ensures uninterrupted services amid tensions

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 13, 2025 IST
The Amritsar MC worked in close coordination with district authorities to continue with their duties without disruption. File
Amid the tense atmosphere caused by the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC) has demonstrated exceptional commitment in ensuring uninterrupted civic services for city residents, said Municipal Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh here today.

He added that while the general public remained apprehensive during the escalating tensions, officers and staff from various departments of the AMC worked in close coordination with district authorities to continue their duties without disruption. “The MC remains dedicated day and night to serve the people of Amritsar,” he emphasised.

“The Fire Brigade Department and Sanitation Wing played crucial roles during this period. Fire engines and personnel remained on 24-hour standby, ready to respond immediately to any emergency, whether for the armed forces or civil requirements. Sanitation workers, undeterred by the circumstances, ensured regular morning and evening cleaning rounds. No garbage piles were allowed to accumulate in any part of the city”, said Aulakh.

In addition, the Public Health Department continued routine fogging operations across different areas, ensuring there was no interruption in preventive health measures.

Commissioner Aulakh also mentioned that during blackout hours, which were implemented as a safety measure, he had formally requested the Punjab State Power Corporation to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all three Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs). This proactive step was aimed at preventing any disruption in the city’s sewage management system.

The Municipal Corporation also promptly addressed public complaints, both directly and through the government’s grievance portal, with most issues resolved on priority, he added.

“All departmental heads and employees have been instructed to stay on active duty round-the-clock, regardless of circumstances, to serve the citizens,” the Commissioner said.

