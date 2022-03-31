MC expects to collect Rs4 cr on last day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday collected Rs1 crore from some major corporate and commercial houses. On the second last day of the current fiscal, MC staff managed to collect Rs26 crore till late this evening. Property tax wing officials claim that they will recover at least Rs30 crore till tomorrow evening.

Last year, the MC had collected Rs22.50 crore tax against a target of Rs35 crore. This year, the property tax wing improved the performance, but still far from the target tax recovery of Rs42 crore. However, the MC never succeeded in achieving the recovery targets.

Daljit Singh, Nodal officer for property tax, said, “The number of tax payers has increased up to one lakh.”

This year the MC had sealed around 500 properties to press the defaulters. The government had announced one-time settlement (OTS) to encourage the residents to pay the tax without penalty till March 31. The MC is collecting 10 per cent penalty on the pending tax. After March 31, the penalty would be doubled, said officials. —