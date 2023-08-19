MC forms five panels to hear objections on delimitation report

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 18

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has finally constituted five committees to listen to objections on the delimitation report prepared by the Department of Local Bodies. On the first day of hearing, former Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, former Deputy Mayor Younis Kumar and several senior councillors raised their points.

Objections from 28 representatives of different parties were listened to by the authorities of Municipal Corporation. The MC had received more than 200 objections on the delimitation report. However, after scrutiny, the MC called around 100 representatives to discuss their points. Around 75 persons would be heard in the next few days.

Main objections During ward delimitation survey, population counted as even less than before.

Population of each ward should be equal.

MC wards of all 5 assembly constituencies should be in same assembly constituency.

Reservation as per odd and even numbers of new wards.

Former councillors including Mahesh Khanna, Rajkamal Preet Singh Lucky, Anek Singh and Pradeep Sharma were among those who discussed their points today. Former councillor Mahesh Khanna said that during the ward delimitation survey, the population has been counted as even less than before. The MC didn’t conduct the survey properly, he said, adding that the population of each ward should be equal. The MC wards of all the five assembly constituencies should be in the same assembly constituency.

Most public representatives objected to reservation as per the odd and even numbers of new wards. Others raised objections to the demarcation of wards and population disparities.

Yesterday, a meeting was headed by Municipal Commissioner Rahul where MC Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Municipal Town Planners (MTPs), ATPs, Superintendents and Draughtsmen were present to discuss objections to the delimitation exercise. During the meeting, five committees were formed to listen to objections on the delimitation report.

For the MC wards in Central Assembly constituency, ATP Arun Khanna, Superintendent Harbans Lal, Building Inspector Nirmaljit Verma and Draughtsman Sameer Baba were deputed.

For South Assembly constituency ATP Wazir Raj, Superintendent Pradeep Rajput, Building Inspector Raj Rani, Draughtsman Navdeep Kumar, while ATP Parminderjit Singh, Building Inspector Manish Arora and Draughtsman Raman Kumar are for East Assembly constituency; ATP Paramjit Dutta, Superintendent Davinder Babbar, Building Inspector Angad Singh, Draughtsman Harmanjeet Singh have been deputed for North Assembly constituency and Harjinder Singh, Building Inspector Navjot Kaur Randhawa, Kumar and Draughtsman Sumit are for West Assembly constituency.