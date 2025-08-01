DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / MC holds awareness seminar on sexual harassment at workplace

MC holds awareness seminar on sexual harassment at workplace

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:33 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
The awareness seminar on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace 2013 Act was conducted by MC on Thursday.
An awareness seminar on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013 (POSH Act) was organised by the Municipal Corporation to sensitise officials and staff about workplace rights and responsibilities. The event was conducted under the aegis of Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP), supported by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The seminar was held under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and was led by Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh. Dr Meenu Chopra, Head of the Law Department at Guru Nanak Dev University, served as the chief guest speaker.

Dr Monika Sabharwal opened the session by emphasising the importance of legal awareness among working women. Dr Meenu Chopra provided a comprehensive overview of the POSH Act, explaining that the law applies to all employees, including permanent, temporary, contractual, interns and even domestic workers. She highlighted the legal requirement for all organisations with more than 10 employees to establish an Internal Committee (IC) to address complaints of sexual harassment, ensure a safe work environment and maintain confidentiality during the grievance redressal process.

