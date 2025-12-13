MC identifies 11 locations for garbage transfer stations

Despite the Municipal Corporation (MC) launching door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation is yet to begin in several wards, mainly due to the absence of designated transfer stations for the private operator. The MC has identified 11 locations in the city, of which five are likely to be allotted to the agency for developing transfer stations.

Meanwhile, the plan to set up small composting units within government office premises, to process waste generated there, has also not materialised. Officials said the MC had forwarded a list of 11 potential sites to the company, and allotments would be finalised after internal discussions. Once the locations are approved, door-to-door collection will be operational across 85 wards.

The contractor, 3R Company, has already procured around 40 new vehicles, in addition to the 25 older ones deployed for waste lifting. The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department will hand over the approved sites after issuing CLU certificates.

The shortlisted locations for parking and transfer stations include: 1 acre at Hall Gate Old Sabzi Mandi Market parking; 6 kanals at Bhagtanwala dump site parking; 6 kanals at Chheharta near India Gate parking; 1 acre at E-Block Ranjit Avenue parking-cum-transfer station; 1 acre at Ghanupur Kale parking/transfer station; 1 acre at Chabhal Road MRF Centre transfer station; an adjoining 2-acre site near the Chabhal Road MRF Centre for parking and transfer; and the centralised waste processing facility at Bhagtanwala, spread across nearly 25 acres, among others. MC officials have inspected these sites and the final selection will be made through mutual consent.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said the MC would allot the required sites shortly. “Locations have already been identified and the corporation is extending full cooperation to the company. Two sites for vehicle parking have already been handed over. We will leave no gap in ensuring the city’s cleanliness,” he said.