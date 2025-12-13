DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / MC identifies 11 locations for garbage transfer stations

MC identifies 11 locations for garbage transfer stations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:39 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mini-tippers parked for door-to-door waste collection at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar
Advertisement

Despite the Municipal Corporation (MC) launching door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation is yet to begin in several wards, mainly due to the absence of designated transfer stations for the private operator. The MC has identified 11 locations in the city, of which five are likely to be allotted to the agency for developing transfer stations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the plan to set up small composting units within government office premises, to process waste generated there, has also not materialised. Officials said the MC had forwarded a list of 11 potential sites to the company, and allotments would be finalised after internal discussions. Once the locations are approved, door-to-door collection will be operational across 85 wards.

Advertisement

The contractor, 3R Company, has already procured around 40 new vehicles, in addition to the 25 older ones deployed for waste lifting. The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department will hand over the approved sites after issuing CLU certificates.

Advertisement

The shortlisted locations for parking and transfer stations include: 1 acre at Hall Gate Old Sabzi Mandi Market parking; 6 kanals at Bhagtanwala dump site parking; 6 kanals at Chheharta near India Gate parking; 1 acre at E-Block Ranjit Avenue parking-cum-transfer station; 1 acre at Ghanupur Kale parking/transfer station; 1 acre at Chabhal Road MRF Centre transfer station; an adjoining 2-acre site near the Chabhal Road MRF Centre for parking and transfer; and the centralised waste processing facility at Bhagtanwala, spread across nearly 25 acres, among others. MC officials have inspected these sites and the final selection will be made through mutual consent.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said the MC would allot the required sites shortly. “Locations have already been identified and the corporation is extending full cooperation to the company. Two sites for vehicle parking have already been handed over. We will leave no gap in ensuring the city’s cleanliness,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts