MC issues Rs 17.50-cr notice to company for garbage-lifting lapses

The Municipal Corporation has issued a Rs 17.50-crore notice to waste management company Three R for failing to lift garbage as required, amid mounting complaints of irregular collection across the city.

Despite the civic body engaging two companies to manage door-to-door collection, transportation and processing of waste in all 85 wards, garbage continues to pile up on roads and in residential neighbourhoods, raising questions about the monitoring and implementation of the system.

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The situation has raised concerns among residents and councillors, including those from the ruling party, who have repeatedly complained to Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia about poor garbage collection.

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Delays in salary payments to employees of one of the companies have further raised concerns about the continuity of sanitation services. The MC issued the notice to Three R on October 21 over its failure to lift garbage as required. The civic body has warned that further lapses could invite penalties under the prescribed rules. Three R is responsible for garbage collection across the East, South, North, West and Central Assembly segments.

Irregular lifting

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The MC’s claim that 85 per cent of the garbage is being collected has also come under scrutiny, with residents reporting that waste is not being lifted regularly in several localities. The availability of vehicles and machinery needed for waste collection has emerged as another concern.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia said the Rs 17.50-crore notice had been issued to the company for failing to lift garbage as required. “The company must ensure garbage lifting in accordance with its prescribed responsibilities. If the service is affected again, penalties will be recovered from the company,” he said. The Mayor said he had met Health Department officials and directed them to strengthen the monitoring of sanitation services.