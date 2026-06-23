MC launches anti-encroachment campaign near bus stand

A day after issuing 26 challans for littering during a special cleanliness drive around the city bus stand, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation has intensified its action by launching an anti-encroachment campaign in the same area and adjoining roads.

Advertisement

The Estate Department of the MC carried out a special drive at the bus stand, Hukam Singh Road and Court Road to remove illegal fruit carts and other temporary encroachments that were obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

Advertisement

The action was undertaken on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh, under the supervision of Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia. Estate Department teams, led by inspectors Preeti Chauhan and Aman Kumar, participated in the operation.

Advertisement

Officials said several fruit vendors had occupied roads and footpaths, creating traffic bottlenecks and restricting pedestrian movement. The drive specifically targeted vendors accused of spreading fruit waste and packaging material in public places and using banned single-use plastic items.

The latest enforcement action comes a day after the MC’s health wing conducted a cleanliness campaign in and around the bus stand area. During that drive, sanitation teams cleared accumulated waste, improved cleanliness conditions and issued 26 challans to individuals found violating sanitation norms. Some offenders were also made to clean the litter on the spot.

Advertisement

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the civic body was committed to keeping roads, footpaths and public spaces free from encroachments while maintaining cleanliness across the city. He appealed to vendors and shopkeepers to cooperate with the MC and operate only at designated spots.

Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said similar drives would continue across the city based on public complaints and field inspections. He warned that strict action would be taken against habitual violators. Hukam Singh Road, he added, has been declared a zero-tolerance zone for encroachments to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety.