icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / MC launches “sharam karo” campaign, puts spotlight on violators

MC launches “sharam karo” campaign, puts spotlight on violators

Initiative aims at curbing practice of dumping waste at public places

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:30 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A banner displayed by the Municipal Corporation warns residents not to dump waste at vulnerable spot in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Facing criticism over persistent garbage problems, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a “shame campaign” aimed at curbing public littering by directly targeting violators.

Advertisement

Taking its battle against filth to a personal level, the civic body has begun installing banners featuring real photographs of residents allegedly caught dumping waste in public places. The move signals a shift from defensive sanitation management to a more aggressive enforcement strategy.

Advertisement

The banners, installed at various garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city, carry a blunt message in Punjabi “sharam karo!” (Have some shame) along with a warning that the area had been cleaned recently and should not be used for dumping waste.

Advertisement

Acting under the directions of Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, all Medical Officers of Health (MOHs) have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive identification of garbage dumping hotspots within their respective jurisdictions. The initiative aims not only to eliminate existing sites, but also to prevent their recurrence through strict monitoring and community participation.

As part of the campaign, MOHs have been directed to map and document GVPs, while individuals repeatedly found dumping waste are being identified. Field teams have been instructed to photograph and video-record such violations as evidence.

Advertisement

Posters featuring habitual offenders will be displayed at prominent locations to discourage irresponsible behaviour and promote public accountability.

The Municipal Corporation has already started installing awareness banners at key locations, urging residents to refrain from littering and adopt proper waste disposal practices. Officials said the campaign focuses on behavioural change alongside enforcement to ensure sustainable cleanliness across city.

Shergill said, “Maintaining sanitation is a shared responsibility. Strict action will be taken against violators under relevant municipal laws, while urging residents to cooperate in keeping their surroundings clean.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts