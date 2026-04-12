MC launches “sharam karo” campaign, puts spotlight on violators

Facing criticism over persistent garbage problems, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) has launched a “shame campaign” aimed at curbing public littering by directly targeting violators.

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Taking its battle against filth to a personal level, the civic body has begun installing banners featuring real photographs of residents allegedly caught dumping waste in public places. The move signals a shift from defensive sanitation management to a more aggressive enforcement strategy.

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The banners, installed at various garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) across the city, carry a blunt message in Punjabi “sharam karo!” (Have some shame) along with a warning that the area had been cleaned recently and should not be used for dumping waste.

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Acting under the directions of Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, all Medical Officers of Health (MOHs) have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive identification of garbage dumping hotspots within their respective jurisdictions. The initiative aims not only to eliminate existing sites, but also to prevent their recurrence through strict monitoring and community participation.

As part of the campaign, MOHs have been directed to map and document GVPs, while individuals repeatedly found dumping waste are being identified. Field teams have been instructed to photograph and video-record such violations as evidence.

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Posters featuring habitual offenders will be displayed at prominent locations to discourage irresponsible behaviour and promote public accountability.

The Municipal Corporation has already started installing awareness banners at key locations, urging residents to refrain from littering and adopt proper waste disposal practices. Officials said the campaign focuses on behavioural change alongside enforcement to ensure sustainable cleanliness across city.

Shergill said, “Maintaining sanitation is a shared responsibility. Strict action will be taken against violators under relevant municipal laws, while urging residents to cooperate in keeping their surroundings clean.”