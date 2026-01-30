DT
Home / Amritsar / MC negligence leads to road accident near Kachahri bridge

MC negligence leads to road accident near Kachahri bridge

A car was badly damaged in the collision and its driver sustained serious injuries

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:46 AM Jan 30, 2026 IST
Alleged negligence by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation led to a serious road accident on Wednesday night, leaving a car driver critically injured. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when a speeding car rammed into a water tanker parked on the road near Kachahri bridge.

According to information, the accident took place due to an open pit dug on the road and a water tanker standing without any safety arrangements or warning signs. The car was badly damaged in the collision and its driver sustained serious injuries. Passersby present at the spot rushed the injured driver to a private hospital.

Family members of the injured driver alleged that no safety measures were in place at the work site. They claimed that there were no reflectors, warning boards or barricades installed to alert commuters. Due to darkness, the stationary tanker parked on the road was not visible, which led to the accident.

The family stated that the driver was heading towards Bhandari Bridge when the mishap occurred. On receiving information, the Civil Lines police reached the spot and inspected the scene. SHO Gurjeet Singh said that municipal corporation employees were carrying out work in the area. A water tanker trolley was parked on the road, but adequate barricading had not been done behind or alongside it.

The police further stated that appropriate action would be taken in the matter. Local residents alleged that similar negligence by the municipal corporation has caused accidents in the past as well. As per safety norms, roads under repair are required to be either closed or properly secured with barricades, reflectors and warning signs to prevent mishaps.

