MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 8

The Municipal Corporation has been collecting cow cess for the last five years, yet the use of funds is hardly visible. The MC has received around Rs 7.45 crore from the various departments of Punjab Government, that collects cow cess on the sale of various products including liquor, vehicles and electricity. The excise department gave Rs 4,31,67,928 while the transport and other departments contributed Rs 3,13,90,847 to the MC till date.

The Municipal Corporation has developed a gaushala at Chheharta and operates another gaushala at Naraingarh in the city. More than 500 cows are being looked after in these gaushalas. Social activists working for their welfare are not happy with the arrangements made by the MC for the stray cows.

As per the official record, Rs 3,33,90,571 has been spent by the MC on gaushalas to date. Even after the efforts made by MC, the number of stray bulls and cows has not decreased on city roads. Due to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) last year, the number of stray cows on roads had increased as people abandoned their cattle.

Rohan Mehra, Chairman, Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association, said, “The state government has been collecting huge funds in the name of cow cess. There is no scarcity of funds for the MC but they are not using it properly for the welfare of stray cows in the city. We have been demanding to open up new cow shelters in each constituency in the city. A large number of cows and bulls are still roaming on the roads. The MC needs to increase the capacity of gaushalas,” added Mehra.

The gaushalas being operated by the MC and some religious institutions often take care of the stray cows but not the bulls. The furious bulls cause mishaps on city roads but the authorities fail to make any arrangements for the care of bulls and male calves.

“The gaushala managements claim that bulls fight with cows and injure them. So they don’t keep bulls in cow shelters. The MC should also take care of bulls,” said Ravinder Mahajan, an activist.

MC officials claimed that they have Rs 4,50,03,264 in their account for the welfare of cows and several projects are in the pipeline to ensure this.