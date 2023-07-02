MC official inspects auto workshop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 1

The Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation conducted a surprise check at the auto workshop of the MC here today.

Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said during checking huge irregularities were found in the workshop. He said the indent management system was not found correct in the workshop. The Joint Commissioner raised concern over the inappropriate use of super sucker and jetting machines by JE of the operation and maintenance cell. The Joint Commissioner asked official concerned to submit a report to the Corporation Commissioner in this regard.