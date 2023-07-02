MC official inspects auto workshop

Amritsar, July 1
The Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation conducted a surprise check at the auto workshop of the MC here today.
Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh said during checking huge irregularities were found in the workshop. He said the indent management system was not found correct in the workshop. The Joint Commissioner raised concern over the inappropriate use of super sucker and jetting machines by JE of the operation and maintenance cell. The Joint Commissioner asked official concerned to submit a report to the Corporation Commissioner in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...