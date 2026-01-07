MC official warns public against fake WhatsApp messages

In a fresh case of cyber fraud targeting senior civic officials, unidentified scammers have created a fake WhatsApp account using the photograph of Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill to dupe officials and members of the public.

According to officials, the fraudster used the MC Commissioner’s photograph on a bogus WhatsApp number, reportedly being operated from Vietnam, and sent messages to municipal corporation officials and other individuals seeking money transfers.

Terming the incident a clear case of fraud and impersonation, Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill cautioned all officials and citizens to remain vigilant and ignore any such messages or requests received from unknown or suspicious WhatsApp numbers using his name or photograph. He clarified that he has not authorised any such communication and appealed to people not to fall prey to the scam.

Officials have advised recipients of such messages to immediately report the numbers to cybercrime authorities and refrain from sharing any personal or banking details. They also urged people to verify the authenticity of any financial requests before responding.

This is not the first time cyber criminals have attempted to misuse the identity of senior municipal corporation officials. Earlier, similar incidents were reported in which scammers used photographs of former MC Commissioners Kumar Saurav Raj and Sandeep Rishi to create fake WhatsApp accounts and send fraudulent messages seeking money.

The municipal corporation has urged its officials and the general public to exercise caution, verify requests for money through official channels, and rely only on authorised modes of communication for financial or administrative matters. Meanwhile, officials said steps are being initiated to lodge a formal complaint with cybercrime authorities to trace the culprits and prevent further misuse of the Commissioner’s identity.