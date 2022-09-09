MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 8

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation collected property tax of Rs 38.11 lakh from 997 property owners here today. The property tax of Rs 11.03 crore has been collected so far in this financial year. The property owners are taking the benefit of 10 per cent rebate in property tax till September 30.

The Municipal Corporation employees had collected around Rs 3 crore in the last a few days by visiting major commercial places in the city.

The drive to seal the properties of tax defaulters will begin from October 1.