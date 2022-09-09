MC officials collect Rs 11.03 cr property tax to date

Amritsar, September 8
The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation collected property tax of Rs 38.11 lakh from 997 property owners here today. The property tax of Rs 11.03 crore has been collected so far in this financial year. The property owners are taking the benefit of 10 per cent rebate in property tax till September 30.
The Municipal Corporation employees had collected around Rs 3 crore in the last a few days by visiting major commercial places in the city.
The drive to seal the properties of tax defaulters will begin from October 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...