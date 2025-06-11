MC officials conduct surprise check on govt land

Amritsar MC Commissioner Gulpreeet Singh Aulakh and Joint Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of government land located near Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital in front of Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib.

The inspection was done as several complaints had been received by the MC Commissioner regarding illegal encroachments on government land by Baba Bhuri Wale. On inspection, it was found that despite warnings, constructions were still underway. A wall had been erected to occupy the land and a borewell was being dug. A Bolero vehicle belonging to Baba Bhuri Wale was also found parked there.

Assistant Commissioner Vishal Vidhawan and Estate Officer Dharaminderjeet Singh were also part of the inspection team. The Joint Commissioner ordered the Estate Officer to initiate immediate legal action against Baba Bhuri Wale and to demolish the illegal wall. The construction workers were also instructed to stop the work immediately.

The Joint Commissioner said while Baba Bhuri Wale represents a religious organisation, it is unfortunate that such an organisation is involved in the illegal occupation of government land. He said based on previous complaints, illegal staircases constructed by the same group had already been demolished and they were previously warned not to proceed with any further construction.