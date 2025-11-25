DT
Home / Amritsar / MC officials review waste disposal at Bhagtanwala

MC officials review waste disposal at Bhagtanwala

Say average daily processing rate now is around 1,677 MT, it indicates improved efficiency in management of legacy waste

Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh at the garbage dump site on Monday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
A detailed review of the bio-remediation operations at the Bhagtanwala dump site was carried out on Monday as part of the Municipal Corporation's ongoing efforts to treat legacy waste in the city. Senior officials inspected the project to assess its progress and evaluate daily waste processing performance.

The review was conducted by Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh, acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill. He was accompanied by Medical Officer Dr Kiran and other officials of the Municipal Corporation. During the visit, the team examined on-ground activities and interacted with the field staff to understand operational challenges.

According to figures shared at the site, 29,445 MT of legacy waste had been processed up to October 31. Between November 1 and 23, another 38,576 MT of waste was treated, taking the cumulative processing to a total of 68,021 MT. Officials said the waste removal pace in November has been steady, with an average daily processing rate of around 1,677 MT, indicating improved efficiency at the dump site.

The Additional MC Commissioner instructed the executing company to further accelerate the bio-remediation activities, ensure adequate deployment of machines and manpower, maintain consistent operations and uphold safety and cleanliness protocols. He stressed on meeting project timelines to ensure long-term environmental relief for the surrounding areas affected by legacy waste.

The Municipal Corporation stated that it remains committed to sustainable waste management and the scientific restoration of the Bhagtanwala site through continuous monitoring and systematic processing.

