DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / MC officials review waste processing at Bhagtanwala

MC officials review waste processing at Bhagtanwala

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC officials inspecting processing of garbage in Amritsar Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation has claimed significant progress in clearing legacy waste at the Bhagtanwala dumping site, stating that 2.44 lakh MT of bio-soil have been recovered through scientific bio-mining of approximately 3 lakh MT of old waste at Bhagtanwala dumping ground. According to the latest progress report, a cumulative total of 3,05,345 MT of legacy waste has been processed so far. Out of this, 2,44,499.5 MT of bio-soil have been recovered. Civic officials said the city currently has around 11 lakh MT of legacy waste, to be processed within the next one year.

Advertisement

The report further indicates steady performance at the site. Between February 1 and February 19 this year, daily processing ranged from about 3,860 MT to 4,495 MT, reflecting consistent operational output. In addition to bio-soil recovery, Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) are being regularly segregated as part of the bio-remediation process.

Advertisement

Acting under the directions of MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Joint Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh, conducted an inspection of the ongoing bio-remediation work at the Bhagtanwala site. The inspection was carried out in the presence of Medical Officer of Health Dr Kiran, Sanitary Inspector Raman, and officials of the company.

Advertisement

The officers reviewed operational arrangements, safety measures and day-wise progress of legacy waste processing. The Joint Commissioner directed the agency and field staff to keep daily processing targets without interruption, ensure proper segregation and disposal of RDF and C&D material, strengthen dust control and fire prevention measures, and strictly adhere to environmental compliance norms.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts