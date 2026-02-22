MC officials review waste processing at Bhagtanwala

The Municipal Corporation has claimed significant progress in clearing legacy waste at the Bhagtanwala dumping site, stating that 2.44 lakh MT of bio-soil have been recovered through scientific bio-mining of approximately 3 lakh MT of old waste at Bhagtanwala dumping ground. According to the latest progress report, a cumulative total of 3,05,345 MT of legacy waste has been processed so far. Out of this, 2,44,499.5 MT of bio-soil have been recovered. Civic officials said the city currently has around 11 lakh MT of legacy waste, to be processed within the next one year.

The report further indicates steady performance at the site. Between February 1 and February 19 this year, daily processing ranged from about 3,860 MT to 4,495 MT, reflecting consistent operational output. In addition to bio-soil recovery, Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) are being regularly segregated as part of the bio-remediation process.

Acting under the directions of MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Joint Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh, conducted an inspection of the ongoing bio-remediation work at the Bhagtanwala site. The inspection was carried out in the presence of Medical Officer of Health Dr Kiran, Sanitary Inspector Raman, and officials of the company.

The officers reviewed operational arrangements, safety measures and day-wise progress of legacy waste processing. The Joint Commissioner directed the agency and field staff to keep daily processing targets without interruption, ensure proper segregation and disposal of RDF and C&D material, strengthen dust control and fire prevention measures, and strictly adhere to environmental compliance norms.