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Home / Amritsar / MC razes drug offender’s house in Amritsar's Maqboolpura

MC razes drug offender’s house in Amritsar's Maqboolpura

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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MC staff demolish the house of Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (26), in Maqboolpura. The police say 10 FIRs have been registered against Akashdeep Singh.
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During the 26th demolition drive against drug offenders, the Municipal Corporation, along with the Amritsar police, on Thursday demolished the house of a habitual drug offender at Maqboolpura here.

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The property belonged to Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash (26), a resident of Maqboolpura, a locality which is infamous for rampant drug abuse and drug peddling.

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The Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition after identifying the property as having been allegedly acquired through illicit activities.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said that civic authorities had requested the police to accompany them in order to prevent any untoward incident.

He said as per police records, Akashdeep had 10 FIRs against him (registered since 2020). His criminal record includes cases under the NDPS Act, besides charges of murder, theft and robbery.

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He was booked by the Maqboolpura police in a murder case in 2022. He has also been booked in several narcotics cases registered in 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026. His latest FIR under Sections 21-B, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Maqboolpura police station in June 14 this year.

According to the police, from January 1 to August 19 this year, they had registered 1,275 cases under the NDPS Act in the Amritsar Commissionerate, leading to the arrest of 2,109 persons.

During the period, the police seized 130.549 kg of heroin, 11.438 kg of methamphetamine (ICE) and Rs 75.48 lakh in cash (suspected drug money), besides impounding 41 vehicles.

The Police Commissioner said the demolition drive aimed at sending across a strong message to habitual offenders that properties allegedly acquired through the proceeds of the drug trade would also face action by the authorities.

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