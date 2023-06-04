MC razes illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

A team of the Municipal Corporation, led by town planners Mehrban Singh, Vijay Kumar, assistant town planners Harjinder Singh, Arun Khanna, Wazir Raj, building inspectors Angad Singh, Manish Kumar, Rohini, Nirmaljit Verma, MC’s estate wing inspector Raj Kumar, junior assistant Arun Sehajapal, civil wing officers and municipal police, partially demolished five illegal constructions in the North Zone area of the city.

The team first reached the Basant Avenue area and an under-construction building was demolished with a ditch machine. All the three floors of an illegally-constructed three-storey commercial building in the same area were sealed. After this, an illegally-constructed building on Dusanda Singh Road was demolished with a ditch machine. The team also demolished the under-construction building located on Majitha Road using ditch machines and hammers. Similarly, shuttering of an illegal under-construction building on the Batala Road area was also removed.

On the orders of Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, the department continues to take action against illegal constructions. The MTP wing officials claimed that drive against illegal constructions would continue in the coming days.