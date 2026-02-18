MC removes encroachment from Sakatri Bagh, gets police support

Finally, the Municipal Corporation managed to remove an illegal encroachment from Sakatri Bagh here on Tuesday with the help of the police. Earlier, the Estate Wing of the Municipal Corporation was unable to carry out its planned drive to remove an alleged illegal occupation outside the Bagh last Friday due to the unavailability of police support. Senior police officials, including ADCP Harpal Singh and ACP Parvesh Chopra personally supervised the drive led by the Estate Wing of MC today.

According to Municipal Corporation officials, a Nihang had allegedly encroached upon government land near Sakatri Bagh. Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said that acting on the complaint, a team had gone to remove the encroachment on February 13. However, the action had to be postponed as the local police did not provide the required assistance.

Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said that in the absence of adequate police deployment, the team could not proceed with demolition of the structure. Two Nishan Sahibs were also installed on the land, so the MC had also written to the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to intervene. He added that the encroachment was removed from the place on Tuesday in the presence of the police. Bhatia said that encroachment on government land is not being tolerated and the MC has initiated an intensified drive to clear all illegal structures. The MC reiterated that it will not tolerate any kind of illegal encroachment in the city. The authorities warned that encroachers should remove their structures voluntarily or be prepared to face strict action.

MC Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said that as religious symbols were installed at the site, it was a sensitive issue. He said that keeping in view the maryada of the religion, the encroachers themselves removed the Nishan Sahibs and other religious items from the place.