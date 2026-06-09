MC removes encroachments along key city roads

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The Estate Wing teams covered the stretch from SSSS Chowk to Novelty Chowk, the Verka area, and the road from Maqboolpura Chowk to Golden Gate. The operation targeted encroachments on roads, footpaths and municipal land that were affecting traffic movement and pedestrian access.

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During the drive, the MC staff removed several temporary encroachments, unauthorised extensions and other obstructions. Shopkeepers and street vendors were instructed not to occupy public spaces and to comply with civic regulations.

The enforcement operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh and Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia. The drive was undertaken by the Estate Department with the support of the Municipal Corporation police wing.

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Bhatia said the campaign was aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow, improving pedestrian safety and maintaining public infrastructure. Residents and commercial establishments were urged to cooperate with the civic body in keeping roads and footpaths free from encroachments.

The Municipal Corporation officials stated that similar enforcement drives would continue across the city in the coming days.