MC resumes stray dog sterilisation project

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, March 19

The Municipal Corporation has resumed the project of sterilising 20,000 stray dogs at the Animal Birth Control Centre, Naraingarh. The contract with a private firm was renewed in January but the work was not started. Last week, the firm resumed the sterilisation process — sterilising 25 dogs every day.

To curb the population of stray dogs, the MC had set up the Animal Birth Control Centre in August 2021. The MC had initiated the sterilisation project in 2018 and operated 2,000 dogs. Then in 2021, as many as 5,000 dogs were sterilised. Last year, 2,250 dogs were sterilised. As many as 9,250 dogs were sterilised in the last five years.

The work of sterilisation paused in October 2022 as the contract with the private firm came to an end. The MC initiated the tendering process but the state government had revised the rate of sterilisation. Then MC again floated the tender with the revised price and a work order was issued to the firm last week. The MC will spend Rs 2.36 crore for the sterilisation of 20,000 dogs in the city.