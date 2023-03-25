MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

Amritsar, March 24
The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed 17 commercial establishments of tax defaulters here on Friday. Meanwhile, of them, nine property owners paid their pending tax on the spot and MC officials opened the seals.
The properties of the remaining eight defaulters are still sealed. The MC has been regularly sealing properties of tax defaulters for the last four days. Most of these shops are in interior areas of the city.
Officials of the property tax wing claim that they have collected Rs 22 lakh and more than 500 property tax owners paid the tax today.
Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer for property tax, said, “We are visiting the properties of tax defaulters regularly. Notices have been issued to all defaulters. In case of non-payment of the tax, we will seal the property. It would continue till the end of this fiscal (March 31).”
The MC collected Rs 31.60 crore in property tax till this evening. Officials of the property tax claim that it is Rs 6 crore more than the amount which they had collected till March 24. The MC officials are expecting that they will collect Rs 35 crore till the end of the fiscal. The MC had conducted a scrutiny of the tax paid by a prominent mall on the GT Road and asked them to pay Rs 27 crore pending towards them. The shopping mall authorities moved the court and got a stay on the matter. If the mall authorities pay the pending amount, the MC will easily achieve the target of Rs 50 crore.
This year the number of tax payers has increased. The MC authorities claim that around 101,200 property owners have paid the tax till date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...