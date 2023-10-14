MC seals building in Town Hall area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

On the orders of Municipal Commissioner Rahul and Joint Municipal Commissioner Hardeep Singh, a building spanning approximately 600 square yards in the Town Hall area, including an illegal basement, has been sealed by the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of MC on Thursday evening.

The Central Zone’s Assistant Town Planner Arun Khanna, Building Inspector Nirmaljeet Verma, field staff and the municipal police sealed the multi-storey building. The individuals constructing the multi-storey building have rented out space on the ground floor to a bank. The bank has already begun its operations there, including installing an ATM. Along with the multi-storey building, the MTP department has also sealed the bank and ATM.

A high-level investigation is underway. Construction work for this building had been going on for an extended period, with 11 floors being added. Various officers from the MTP department were posted in the area as the work progressed. Once the investigation is complete, it could have serious implications for the MTP department officials. Most importantly, there are alleged forged signatures in the files of a senior officer of the MTP department related to the building.