MC seals five properties, collects Rs 40L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 3

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed five more properties in South and Central zones and collected Rs 40 lakh today.

Yesterday, the MC had sealed nine properties in East and North Zone. Today, the MC staff led by superintendents Jaswinder Singh and Pardeep Rajput visited 14 properties of major defaulters from “Top 100” list. Nine of the commercial property owners paid their pending tax on the spot and the MC sealed five establishments.

The MC has collected Rs 29.70 crore so far. However, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had set a target to collect Rs 50 core by the end of this fiscal and property tax wing seems to be far away from the recovery target. As compared to the last year, the MC has collected Rs 7.40 crore more. In 2021-22, the MC had collected Rs 22.30 crore till March 3.

The number of tax payers has also increased significantly. Around 6,400 more residents paid tax till date, as compared to last year. A total of 96,973 property owners have paid the tax till date. Last year, only 90,595 had paid the tax in this time period.

To motivate tax payers, the MC has installed flex boards. MC officials appealed to the residents of the city to deposit property tax of their properties before March 31 at the zonal offices and Head Office of MC to avoid heavy fines and interest.