MC seals under-construction hotel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Continuing with its drive against illegal constructions, the Municipal Town Planning wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation sealed an under-construction hotel on the Verka-Majitha bypass and partially demolished two illegally constructed buildings in the Central Zone here on Saturday.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, officials and staff of the MTP wing took action against a major under-construction hotel on the Verka-Majitha bypass this morning. According to MC officials, the hotel owner did not approve the commercial building plan. After constructing a hotel in the residential area, the hotel owner started expanding the hotel premises by buying the adjoining land.

Residents of the locality, where the hotel is being constructed, have complained to the MC Commissioner to take action against the illegal construction of a hotel in the residential area.

On the complaint of the residents, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Wazir Raj, Building Inspector Angad Singh and MTP wing staff under the supervision of MTP Vijay Kumar visited the area this morning and sealed the under-construction hotel.

Earlier, the MC had demolished the shuttering of the lanter being installed by the builder last month. The MTP department issued notices to this hotelier for constructing a hotel in a residential area and warned that major action would be taken in the coming days.

Meanwhile two under-construction hotel buildings were partially demolished and another building in the Central Zone was sealed by the Municipal Town Planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation on Friday evening.

The action was taken by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Arun Khanna under the supervision of MTP Vijay Kumar. The team demolished the building of two illegal under-construction hotels near Government School in Bakkarwala Bazar in Sheran Wala Gate area. The buildings on which action was taken earlier by the Central Zone team were also inspected in the area.