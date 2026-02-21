DT
Home / Amritsar / MC set to hold General House meeting

MC set to hold General House meeting

Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
A view of the MC office at Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar.(news Teja)(File photo)
After a gap of nearly 11 months, the Municipal Corporation is preparing to convene its much-awaited General House meeting, with more than 25 proposals slated to be tabled. The exact date of the meeting, however, is yet to be formally announced. Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia was elected on January 27, 2025, and had convened the first General House meeting on March 29, 2025. Since then, no meeting has been held, leading to growing discontent among councillors across party lines. Representatives elected from various wards have publicly expressed resentment, stating that development works in their respective areas have been adversely affected due to the prolonged delay in holding the House proceedings.Councillors argue that without the approval of the General House, several key proposals related to infrastructure upgrade, sanitation improvement, road repairs and other civic amenities remain pending. The absence of deliberations has also slowed policy decisions and budgetary allocations, they maintain.
On the other hand, Mayor Bhatia has been engaged in preparatory exercises for over a month to facilitate the meeting. In this regard, he has written to various departments of the Municipal Corporation, directing them to prepare and submit detailed proposals for inclusion in the agenda. According to Municipal Corporation officials, more than 20 proposals have already been finalised, while additional items are likely to be incorporated before the meeting. The proposals are expected to cover a range of civic and administrative matters aimed at streamlining ongoing projects and initiating new works.

When contacted, Mayor Bhatia said that most of the resolutions to be presented before the General House have been prepared. He added that the date of the meeting and the final list of agenda items are expected to be finalised on coming Monday.

