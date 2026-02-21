MC set to hold General House meeting

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mayor Bhatia has been engaged in preparatory exercises for over a month to facilitate the meeting. In this regard, he has written to various departments of the Municipal Corporation, directing them to prepare and submit detailed proposals for inclusion in the agenda. According to Municipal Corporation officials, more than 20 proposals have already been finalised, while additional items are likely to be incorporated before the meeting. The proposals are expected to cover a range of civic and administrative matters aimed at streamlining ongoing projects and initiating new works.

When contacted, Mayor Bhatia said that most of the resolutions to be presented before the General House have been prepared. He added that the date of the meeting and the final list of agenda items are expected to be finalised on coming Monday.