MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Amritsar, March 30
Despite the weekend, the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar remained open on Saturday to collect property tax, pending water and sewerage bills, and licence fee as the fiscal year is set to conclude tomorrow.
In an all-time high, the civic body has collected Rs 37.30 crore property tax in the financial year 2023-34 till date. The MC had collected a total property tax of Rs 33.56 crore in the last fiscal.
MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh claimed that the property tax wing of the civic body has set a new record with the highest ever collection of Rs 37.30 crore.
It is claimed that property tax was being collected continuously in the past months and a number of buildings were sealed to prompt property tax defaulters to clear their dues.
On the directions of the MC Commissioner, property tax is being collected at Citizen Facilitation Centers in all the zone offices of the corporation and Municipal Corporation head office at Ranjit Avenue on March 29, 30 and 31, despite government holidays on these three days.
The department is also accepting the online payment of property tax on mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in. The corporation has collected more than Rs 1 crore property tax on the weekend.
The Municipal Corporation Commissioner said there was still one day left to pay property tax without penalty. To avoid penalty and interest, those who have not paid their property tax for the financial year 2023-24 should pay it on Sunday.
After March 31, the defaulters have to pay an additional 20 per cent on the pending tax amount. They have to pay one-and-a-half per cent interest per month along with the penalty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...