MC sets record, collects Rs 37 crore property tax

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Despite the weekend, the offices of the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar remained open on Saturday to collect property tax, pending water and sewerage bills, and licence fee as the fiscal year is set to conclude tomorrow.

In an all-time high, the civic body has collected Rs 37.30 crore property tax in the financial year 2023-34 till date. The MC had collected a total property tax of Rs 33.56 crore in the last fiscal.

MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh claimed that the property tax wing of the civic body has set a new record with the highest ever collection of Rs 37.30 crore.

It is claimed that property tax was being collected continuously in the past months and a number of buildings were sealed to prompt property tax defaulters to clear their dues.

On the directions of the MC Commissioner, property tax is being collected at Citizen Facilitation Centers in all the zone offices of the corporation and Municipal Corporation head office at Ranjit Avenue on March 29, 30 and 31, despite government holidays on these three days.

The department is also accepting the online payment of property tax on mseva.lgpunjab.gov.in. The corporation has collected more than Rs 1 crore property tax on the weekend.

The Municipal Corporation Commissioner said there was still one day left to pay property tax without penalty. To avoid penalty and interest, those who have not paid their property tax for the financial year 2023-24 should pay it on Sunday.

After March 31, the defaulters have to pay an additional 20 per cent on the pending tax amount. They have to pay one-and-a-half per cent interest per month along with the penalty.

