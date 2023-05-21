MC severs water, sewer connections of nine defaulters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

Cracking a whip on nine defaulters of water and sewer bills, the Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC) snapped the water and sewer connections here on Friday.

The water supply and sewerage wing of the municipal corporation started a drive against those who are either illegally using water and sewer services or defaulting on bills in the city yesterday.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, a list of 200 major defaulters had prepared by the water supply and sewerage wing during the last week. Notices were issued to the defaulters to pay the pending bill amount or face the action.

Rajinder Sharma, secretary, Water Supply and Sewerage wing, said separate teams comprising engineers of the operation and maintenance wing, sewer men along with recovery staff visited the West, South and Central zones of the city. In all these areas, three illegally installed water supply and sewerage connections were disconnected by the teams.

Besides, the water supply and sewerage connections of six commercial establishments were disconnected for not paying the dues. Four water and sewer consumers paid the pending bill amount on the spot to avoid the disconnection of water and sewerage connections. Some consumers at commercial establishment gave a written application to get time of four days to pay the dues.

Secretary Rajendra Sharma said the department had collected Rs 1.40 crore since April 1. The drive against the defaulters would continue in the next few days. He appealed to the residents to pay the pending bills to avoid disconnections. He asked the residents to contact him directly at the head office in case they faced any complaints regarding the bill. Rajinder Sharma said while applying for a new connection, the connection would be established within a week. To get new water and sewerage connections, people could contact them in room number 318 at Ranjit Avenue (Municipal Corporation office) during the office timings.