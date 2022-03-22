MC staff pledge to work honestly

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Employees of the Municipal Corporation, led by civic body Secretary Sushant Bhatia, on Monday took oath to work with honesty, dedication and for the betterment of residents of the city. Secretary MCA Sushant Bhatia said the employees would wholeheartedly implement the policies of the new government and contribute in realising the dream of a better Punjab. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Inspector Ravinder, Tarsem Singh Sahota, Tejbir Singh, Pawan Kumar, Mahavir Parshad and Kuldeep Singh. TNS

Bike snatched at gunpoint, 3 booked

Tarn Taran: Three armed persons robbed a person’s bike near Sohal village on Sunday. The victim identified as Mandeep Singh of Raspulpur village was on his way to Chabal on his bike, when an unknown person standing on the roadside demanded lift from Mandeep and he obliged. Mandeep just had moved a few yards ahead, when two armed robbers appeared and stopped him at gunpoint. They demanded his motorcycle and threatened to kill him in case he denied. He immediately handed over his bike. It was a matter of great concern that the person who had demanded lift from him, took his motorcycle and all three disappeared from the spot. The Chabal police have registered a case under Sections 379 –B (2) of the IPC in this regard.