MC starts GIS mapping of all properties

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started a GIS (Geographic Information System) survey to digitally map all properties in the city, including houses, shops, factories and commercial as well as residential buildings.

MC Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the survey is part of the Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project, which aims to provide better facilities to city residents. The last GIS survey was done in the year 2013-14 when about 3.58 lakh properties were mapped. This time, around four lakh properties will be surveyed within six months.

The work has been given to Cyber Swift Company of Kolkata by Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Company (PMIDC). During the survey, teams will go door to door to collect information about each property. In walled city areas where narrow lanes make the work difficult, drones with LiDAR (Light detection and Ranging) technology will be used to create 3D mapping. Drones will also be used in other areas of the city for accurate mapping.

After the survey, every property will be given a UID card with complete details. The MC Commissioner said these UID cards will be easier and more durable than traditional plates.

Joint Commissioner Dr Jai Inder Singh said the survey has started from Ward No.3, covering Ranjit Avenue blocks A, B, C, and D. He appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with the survey teams and provide correct information.

He said the GIS survey will have many benefits. It will help the municipal corporation in better town planning, upgrading infrastructure, improving public transport and strengthening emergency services. It will also make property records more transparent, help in fair tax collection and support future development projects.