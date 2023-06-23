MC starts survey to count stray cattle on city roads

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has started a survey to collect data of stray cattle in the city. On the directions of the state government, 25 teams have been constituted to conduct the ward-wise survey.

As per the guidelines of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, teams of sanitary inspectors, Chief Sanitary Inspectors of health wing were formed. MC’s Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar said the survey of stray animals had started and teams were visiting each ward to count the animals at late night.

All 25 teams are surveying three to five wards in their respective areas. After completing the survey, its report will be sent to Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar. In the report, the sanitary staff would mention which areas of ward had been checked and how many stray animals were found in the areas. Dr Kiran Kumar will prepare its report tomorrow and send it to MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

The MC has to send the survey report regarding stray animals of the entire city by June 27. Besides, a detailed report is being prepared for the Local Bodies Department about the number of cow shelters being run by the municipal corporation. The MC would inform the state government about the capacity of its cow shelters and upcoming project of gaushalas. After the completion of survey, the MC would get the number of stray animals in the city.