MC suspends JE for ‘demanding’ bribe from Amritsar resident

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has ordered the suspension of Junior Engineer (JE) Nirvair Singh after allegations surfaced that he allegedly demanded money from a resident in the Joda Phatak area to settle a matter related to digging carried out outside a house to resolve a sewerage problem.

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A video showing a conversation between the JE and the resident has surfaced on social media. The video is claimed to have captured the interaction at the spot. Social activist Amritpal Singh Bablu, who shared the video on his social media accounts, said a family in the Joda Phatak area had undertaken minor digging in the street to address a sewerage-related problem outside their house. During this, the municipal corporation JE, accompanied by a work mistri, reached the spot.

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According to the resident, the JE allegedly warned him of municipal action, a hefty penalty of Rs 14,000 and other consequences for carrying out the digging without permission. The resident alleged that instead of initiating the official procedure, pressure was put on him to settle the matter at the spot by paying some money.

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The alleged conversation was recorded on CCTV and the video subsequently circulated on social media. Bablu said the allegations were serious as government officials were expected to deal with residents strictly according to rules and prescribed procedures.

“If an official demands money from a common person in the name of getting legitimate work done or avoiding official action, it is a serious matter. The Punjab Government, senior MC officials and the Vigilance Bureau should conduct a fair inquiry and take strict action if the allegations are found to be true,” he said.

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Nirvair Singh, however, denied the allegations and said he had gone to the spot after receiving a report that around 15 feet of the street had been dug up without permission.

“I went there along with the work mistri after receiving the report. The person involved invited me inside his house for water. I explained to him the procedure for paying the penalty for the unauthorised digging,” the JE said.

He added that the work mistri later took the person outside and that he was not aware of what conversation took place between them.

“I do not know what they discussed outside. I did not demand any money or ask anyone for a settlement,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the allegations had been taken seriously and orders had been issued to suspend the JE.

“We have ordered the suspension of the JE. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted,” Shergill said.

The inquiry is expected to examine the video footage, statements of the people present at the spot and other available evidence. Its findings will determine whether any official misconduct or demand for illegal gratification took place.