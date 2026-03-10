DT
Home / Amritsar / MC tags 1.5 lakh houses with QR code to monitor garbage lifting

MC tags 1.5 lakh houses with QR code to monitor garbage lifting

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Municipal Corporation claims to have installed QR codes in all households of North constituency for routine picking of garbage in Amritsar. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
The solid waste management company engaged by the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Amritsar has claimed that around 1.5 lakh households have already been tagged with QR codes out of nearly four lakh residential and commercial establishments in the city as part of efforts to digitally monitor door-to-door garbage collection.

The QR code installation drive was started by the MC last month with the objective of ensuring 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection and strengthening the city's cleanliness and sanitation system. Under the initiative, QR codes are being fixed on the outer walls of houses and commercial establishments across Amritsar.

According to officials, when a garbage collection vehicle lifts waste from a household, the sanitation worker scans the QR code using a mobile device. The scanning process records the activity in the system and an automated message is sent to the registered mobile number of the resident asking whether the garbage has been collected or not.

Residents can confirm the service by selecting "Yes" if the garbage has been lifted or "No" if it has not been collected. Officials said this digital verification system will help the civic body monitor the performance of sanitation workers and ensure that garbage collection vehicles visit each house regularly.

Senior officials of the company have also directed the field staff to ensure that garbage is collected daily from every household so that complaints related to uncollected waste are minimised. Residents facing issues with garbage collection can lodge a complaint on the helpline number 18002035850.

The authorities have assured that complaints received on the helpline will be resolved on the same day.

Despite the introduction of the QR code system, civic body officials admitted that one of the biggest challenge remains the habit of people throwing garbage at public places and open spots.

The Municipal Corporation believes that once all four lakh residential and commercial establishments are covered under the QR code system, it will significantly improve monitoring of garbage collection services and contribute to maintaining better sanitation standards in the city.

