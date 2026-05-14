MC takes action after residents file complaint, ‘illegal’ kiosk sealed in Amritsar

The Municipal Corporation’s Estate Department on Wednesday sealed an alleged illegal kiosk operating near Kabir Park outside Guru Nanak Dev University here after local residents filed a complaint with the civic body.

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The action was carried out following directions issued by the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. The sealing drive was conducted under the supervision of the Secretary-cum-Estate Officer and led by inspector Preeti Chauhan and inspector Aman Sharma along with the Estate Department team.

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Earlier, residents of the area had complained that an illegal kiosk had been set up on the footpath where cigarette and other tobacco products were being sold. They alleged that as the kiosk had been set up in a residential area, women from the locality were not able to go out of their homes. The residents alleged that anti-social elements, who are often in a drunken state, keep sitting at the place till late in the night.

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Officials said the civic body had intensified checks on commercial properties and kiosks operating on municipal land to ensure compliance with rules and prevent encroachments or misuse of public property. The Estate Department has also been directed to identify other such violations across the city and take strict action wherever required.