icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / MC takes action after residents file complaint, ‘illegal’ kiosk sealed in Amritsar

MC takes action after residents file complaint, ‘illegal’ kiosk sealed in Amritsar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation’s Estate Department on Wednesday sealed an alleged illegal kiosk operating near Kabir Park outside Guru Nanak Dev University here after local residents filed a complaint with the civic body.

Advertisement

The action was carried out following directions issued by the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. The sealing drive was conducted under the supervision of the Secretary-cum-Estate Officer and led by inspector Preeti Chauhan and inspector Aman Sharma along with the Estate Department team.

Advertisement

Earlier, residents of the area had complained that an illegal kiosk had been set up on the footpath where cigarette and other tobacco products were being sold. They alleged that as the kiosk had been set up in a residential area, women from the locality were not able to go out of their homes. The residents alleged that anti-social elements, who are often in a drunken state, keep sitting at the place till late in the night.

Advertisement

Officials said the civic body had intensified checks on commercial properties and kiosks operating on municipal land to ensure compliance with rules and prevent encroachments or misuse of public property. The Estate Department has also been directed to identify other such violations across the city and take strict action wherever required.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts