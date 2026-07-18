MC takes encroachers to task, warns repeat offenders

Continuing its campaign against encroachments, the estate wing of the city Municipal Corporation carried out a drive along Batala Road, Verka Bypass and Ram Talai Road today.

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Teams removed encroachments from roads, footpaths and public spaces, confiscating goods, display items and other material.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill issued a warning to encroachers to refrain from reoccupying public places.

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“Any fresh encroachment will invite strict legal action, including confiscation of goods and penalties under the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act,” he stated.

The drive was carried out under the supervision of secretary-cum-estate officer Sushant Bhatia and estate officer Dharminder Jit Singh. Bhatia said the civic body reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the city roads, markets and public spaces encroachment-free.

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He appealed to shopkeepers to cooperate in maintaining a clean and obstruction-free environment.