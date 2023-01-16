MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 15

Ten days after issuing a warning to remove the dairy from an NRI’s land at Ghanupur Kala, a team of the MC revisited the dairy and asked them to vacate land here on Saturday. Dr Kiran Kumar, Municipal Health Officer, along with his team and the in-charge of the Ghannupur Kale police post, reached the spot and asked the dairy owner to remove the cattle and vacate the land.

The Municipal Health Officer said it was illegal to run an animal dairy within the MC limits. Ten days ago, the Health Wing had warned that they would remove dairies from the Ghanupur area. The MC team visited again and the dairy owner demanded that he should be given time till Monday afternoon and he would remove the dairy. Dr Kiran Kumar said now the final warning had been given and if the dairy was not removed, the MC itself would start the process of removing this dairy. The team also visited some Gujjars running dairies within the MC jurisdictions.