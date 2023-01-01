MC's Health Wing officials inspect shops

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 31

Health wing officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an inspection of shops around Durgiana temple on Saturday. Dr Yogesh Arora, Municipal Health Officer, asked the shopkeepers to keep their surrounding neat and clean. Dr Arora motivated the shopkeepers to keep a bin outside. “The MC has been making efforts to beautify the road and lanes heading towards Durgiana temple. The shopkeepers on the Heritage street and lanes around the temple should cooperate with the MC to keep the surrounding of the temple clean,” said Dr Arora.