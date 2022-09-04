MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 3

Offices of the property tax wing at head office Ranjit Avenue and zonal offices remained open on Saturday to collect tax from property owners. The MC collected Rs 22 lakh of property tax till today evening. The last date to pay property tax for the current fiscal year (2022-23) with 10 per cent rebate is September 30.

Rs 9.5crTax collected from April 1 till date Rs 3crMore tax collected on this day last year

MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj directed to keep the MC offices open every Saturday till September 30 to facilitate the taxpayers.

The MC is making efforts to collect the tax for the current year this time and collected Rs 9.5 crore from April 1 to date. It is almost Rs 3 crore more than the property tax collected on this day last year.

Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer for property tax collection, said, “Though we collected around Rs 3 crore more than the previous year, but still there is great potential in the city. We are focusing on the collection of current year tax. Awareness camps are being organised to make the public aware of the 10 per cent rebate in the current year’s property tax. We have displayed the boards in the city and advertising through all advertisement modes to reach to the public. The residents should take benefit of the rebate offered by the state government.”

The MC officials said after September 30, the property tax owners would have to pay the current tax without rebate till December 31. From January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the residents have to pay a 10 per cent penalty along with the current tax amount. After March 31, the MC would also collect penalties on the pending tax and seal the properties.

The MC Commissioner urged the residents to pay tax before September 30 and get the benefit of a 10 per cent rebate.