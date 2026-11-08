Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Measures listed to make villages in Amritsar spick-and-span

Measures listed to make villages in Amritsar spick-and-span

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials meet panchayat heads to discuss plans under the Solid Waste Management Project in Amritsar.
Advertisement

The administration has directed panchayats to ensure door-to-door garbage collection and segregation of waste in all villages of the district under the Solid Waste Management Project.

At a meeting with sarpanches, Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and panchayat secretaries from various blocks, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Pallavi Mishra stressed the need to establish an effective village-level mechanism for waste collection and scientific disposal.

She directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for door-to-door collection through waste collection carts and sensitise residents about keeping wet and dry waste separately.

She also called for implementing a four-way segregation system, under which wet, dry, sanitary and hazardous domestic waste would be collected separately.

Advertisement

The ADC said proper waste management was essential for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring a healthy environment in rural areas. She asked officials to organise special awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt proper waste segregation practices.

Mishra also asked Resham Singh, coordinator of the RoundGlass Foundation, to organise solid waste management activities in as many villages as possible and work in coordination with gram panchayats to ensure effective implementation of the project at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by sub-divisional engineers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Block Resource Coordinators, Community Development Society representatives, sarpanches and panchayat secretaries.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts