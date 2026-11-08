Measures listed to make villages in Amritsar spick-and-span

The administration has directed panchayats to ensure door-to-door garbage collection and segregation of waste in all villages of the district under the Solid Waste Management Project.

At a meeting with sarpanches, Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and panchayat secretaries from various blocks, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Pallavi Mishra stressed the need to establish an effective village-level mechanism for waste collection and scientific disposal.

She directed the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for door-to-door collection through waste collection carts and sensitise residents about keeping wet and dry waste separately.

She also called for implementing a four-way segregation system, under which wet, dry, sanitary and hazardous domestic waste would be collected separately.

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The ADC said proper waste management was essential for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring a healthy environment in rural areas. She asked officials to organise special awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt proper waste segregation practices.

Mishra also asked Resham Singh, coordinator of the RoundGlass Foundation, to organise solid waste management activities in as many villages as possible and work in coordination with gram panchayats to ensure effective implementation of the project at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by sub-divisional engineers of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Block Resource Coordinators, Community Development Society representatives, sarpanches and panchayat secretaries.