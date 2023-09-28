Medal haul for district shooters at Asian Games

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 27

Sports persons from Amritsar have won medals in shooting at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Exceptional performance of the shooters has brought immense pride to the institution and the nation. It is pertinent to recall here that in the Indian hockey teams, both men and women that had played in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, five players were from Amritsar district — four men and a woman.

Sift Kaur Samra, a student of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), achieved a remarkable feat by winning the gold medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position individual event. Her outstanding performance, marked by a score of 469.6, not only secured a gold medal but also set a new world record. The achievement marks India’s fifth gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games.

In all, shooters from Guru Nanak Dev University clinched two gold and an equal number of silver besides a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

The university’s Ashi Chouksey and Sift Kaur Samra clinched the silver medal in the 50 metre rifle 3-position team event. Additionally, Ashi Chouksey secured a well-deserved bronze medal in the 50 metre 3-position rifle individual event.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor of GNDU, along with Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, Prof Sarabjot Singh Behl, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, Director of Sports, congratulated the talented shooters who had made the university proud on the world stage.

Khalsa College student Divyansh Singh Panwar made the college, state and nation proud by being part of the gold medal winning team at the Asian Games 2023. He is a student of BA (Honours).

He was part of India’s team along with Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh who won gold in the 10m air rifle shooting event with a score of 1893.7. He had recently been on the campus and then went ahead with his training session, before going to China, said his teacher and head, Department of Physical Education, Dr Daljit Singh. Originally from Rajasthan, Panwar had been a champion in the World University Games, inter-university and many national events.

College principal Dr Mahal Singh, who recently honoured Panwar by presenting a cash award of Rs one lakh as a token of encouragement for winning gold and silver medals in various high-level competitions, said they were proud of his achievement. Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated Panwar for his outstanding performance in rifle shooting. He hoped that two more students of the college contesting in various events would also bring laurels to the institution.

#Asian Games #China