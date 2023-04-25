Medal winning players feted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

As many as 20 players were honoured with cash prizes by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for their scintillating performance in the 36th National Games.

With a view to promote sports in the state, the government felicitated 20 local players with an amount of Rs 71 lakh. Each gold medal winner of the National Games was bestowed with Rs 5 lakh, a silver medal winner with Rs 3 lakh and a bronze medal winner with Rs 2 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said during the 36th National Games 2022 held at Gujarat, 20 sportsmen of the district had won six gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals.

He said these cash prizes would motivate the players to work harder and they would shine the name of the district, state and the country at the international level tournaments.