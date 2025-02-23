Medical camp for cops in Gurdaspur

A medical camp organised by the Corporate Hospital recently provided health check-ups for over 150 police officers in Gurdaspur, focusing on the well-being of local law enforcement.

Dr Sarabjeet Singh, DM of Neurology, gave an insightful talk, explaining how prolonged stress and extended working hours can contribute to a variety of neurological conditions. He also shared practical tips on how to manage stress and avoid these ailments.

The event was attended by senior police officers, including SSP Harish Dayama, as well as a team of expert doctors. Alongside Dr Singh, Dr Manjot Pal Singh, Dr Ajay Pal Singh Bagga and Dr Manjot Kaur also participated in the camp.

Corporate Hospital is empanelled under the Punjab Government’s Satkar Health Scheme, which provides subsidised health services to Punjab Police personnel and their families.

The initiative highlights the importance of maintaining good health, especially for those working in high-pressure environments like law enforcement.