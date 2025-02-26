DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Medical camps for disabled, senior citizens from tomorrow

Medical camps for disabled, senior citizens from tomorrow

The district administration in coordination with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) will organise medical assessment camps for the welfare of disabled and senior citizens from February 27 to March 6. During a meeting, Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur said...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:26 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district administration in coordination with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) will organise medical assessment camps for the welfare of disabled and senior citizens from February 27 to March 6.

During a meeting, Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur said they would first hold a medical check-up camp and register beneficiaries. After some time, the beneficiaries will be distributed auxiliary equipment, such as tri-cycles and wheelchairs, among others.

She urged every visitor to bring along a copy of their Aadhaar cards, UDID, a photograph and income certificate.

Advertisement

Assistive devices will be given to each needy person at the special camps. Giving information in this regard, the Assistant Commissioner said firstly, the camp will be held at Pahal Government Resource Centre, Karmapura, on Feb 27; Raghunath Mandir, Jandiala Guru, on February 28; Government CS School, Majitha, on March 1; no camp on March 2; on March 3, Government CS School (Boys), Ajnala, on March 3; Mata Ganga CS School, Baba Bakala, March 4; Govt CS School, Attari, on March 5; and Punjab Institution of Textiles Technology, Chheharta, on March 6 will be organised by Alimco from 9 am to 4 pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper