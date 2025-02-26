Medical camps for disabled, senior citizens from tomorrow

The district administration in coordination with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) will organise medical assessment camps for the welfare of disabled and senior citizens from February 27 to March 6.

During a meeting, Assistant Commissioner Gursimranjit Kaur said they would first hold a medical check-up camp and register beneficiaries. After some time, the beneficiaries will be distributed auxiliary equipment, such as tri-cycles and wheelchairs, among others.

She urged every visitor to bring along a copy of their Aadhaar cards, UDID, a photograph and income certificate.

Advertisement

Assistive devices will be given to each needy person at the special camps. Giving information in this regard, the Assistant Commissioner said firstly, the camp will be held at Pahal Government Resource Centre, Karmapura, on Feb 27; Raghunath Mandir, Jandiala Guru, on February 28; Government CS School, Majitha, on March 1; no camp on March 2; on March 3, Government CS School (Boys), Ajnala, on March 3; Mata Ganga CS School, Baba Bakala, March 4; Govt CS School, Attari, on March 5; and Punjab Institution of Textiles Technology, Chheharta, on March 6 will be organised by Alimco from 9 am to 4 pm.