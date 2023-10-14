Medical camps for senior citizens, PwDs to begin from Oct 16

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 13

The district administration in collaboration with private stakeholders will be conducting medical assessment camps for the welfare of persons with disability (PwDs) and senior citizens from October 16 to October 22 at different places with the help of the district administration.

DC Amit Talwar said in these camps, the team would first register PwDs by conducting a medical examination camp and after that the beneficiaries would be provided auxiliary equipment like crutches, cane, ear machine, etc.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the PwDs and senior citizens attending the camp to bring a copy of the Aadhaar card with them before coming to the camp. “They need to bring the certificate, a photograph, along with the income certificate so that their assessment can be done. Assistive devices will be given to every needy disabled in the district and for this, special camps are also being organized from October 16 to 22,” he said.

SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal said on October 16, the first camp would be conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Golbagh; on October 17 at Government Senior Secondary School, Majitha; on October 18 at Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Ajnala; on October 19 at Raghunath Mandir at Jandiala Guru; on October 20 at Mata Ganga Government Senior Secondary School, Baba Bakala; on October 21 at Government Senior Secondary School, Attari, and on October 22 at Government Senior Secondary School at Ramdas.